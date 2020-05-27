Sri Lankans stranded in Qatar brought back

A group of Sri Lankans stranded in Qatar were brought back to the island today (Wednesday) on a special SriLankan Airlines flight.

The chartered SriLankan Airlines flight (UL 218) brought back 268 Sri Lankans who were later transported to quarantine centers in buses.

The Sri Lankans were scheduled to return a day earlier but their flight was cancelled as the coronavirus began to spread among Sri Lankans who returned from the Middle East.

Subsequently, Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha, in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, instructed Sri Lanka’s Acting Ambassador in Qatar, as an interim measure, to immediately find accommodation for those stranded, following the cancellation of the Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Qatar. (Colombo Gazette)