Special Myanmar flight takes Sri Lankans to Korea from Mattala

Myanmar Airways International operated a special flight from the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) to Incheon International Airport in South Korea, today (Wednesday) taking more than 160 Sri Lankan expatriates who had returned to Sri Lanka from Korea before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

MAC Aviation Services (Pvt) Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of MAC Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., in collaboration with Paradise travels Pvt Ltd., organized the flight operation from MRIA.

Meanwhile, a special charter flight, Boeing 737-800 operated by Enter Air will arrive at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) tomorrow (28th May) from Brussels, Belgium and it is due to transfer 43 crew members to a cruise ship anchored at the Galle harbour. Meanwhile 35 crew members of the ship will also depart on the return flight.

MRIA is the second international airport in Sri Lanka and serves as an alternative aerodrome to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Under the development plan of the present Government, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL) is taking strategic directives to re-commence international flight operations from MRIA.

Moving forward under these strategic directives, AASL will offer a number of concessions to scheduled airlines at the MRIA.

The concessions include complete waive-off the embarkation levy of USD 60 at MRIA for two years and waive-off landing and parking charges of scheduled international airlines for 1 year as a promotional incentive.

AASL has identified the market potential of nearly 80,000 migrant workers who are residing in the adjoining districts to MRIA and marketing feasibility studies have uncovered that around 20% of migrant workers leave from Sri Lanka are from the districts closer to MRIA.

AASL said the extensive development and the modern road network that connects the airport with the surrounded areas will facilitate the passengers enormously. (Colombo Gazette)