SC postpones hearing on petitions against polls date

The Supreme Court today once again postponed further considerations of the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the date set by the Elections Commission to hold the General Election.

The petitions, which were taken up for hearing for the 7th day today, will be taken up for consideration at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (28).

Attorney at Law Charitha Gunaratne, the Center for Policy Alternatives (CPA), journalist Victor Ivan, and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya have filed Fundamental Rights petitions over the date of the election.

The National Elections Commission has set 20 June to hold the Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)