Sajith slams attempt to label Kuwait returnees as bombers

Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa today slammed attempts to label Sri Lankan returnees from Kuwait as “bombers” after most of them had been found to have contracted the coronavirus.

Premadasa, who earlier today had talks with the Kuwait Ambassador to Sri Lanka Khalaf Bu Dhhair, told reporters that some members of the Government have begun to discredit migrant workers from Kuwait.

He said that during elections they were termed as heroes but now they are being branded as bombers.

Premadasa insisted that the country is moving forward thanks to the foreign earnings of Sri Lanka’s migrant worker community.

He urged the Government to be more humane towards the migrant workers and provide all the assistance they need. (Colombo Gazette)