Northshore Campus partners with Liverpool John Moores University UK

Northshore Campus recently announced a historic partnership with Liverpool John Moores University, UK (LJMU). This partnership would explore the potential for jointly developing academic and educational needs such as the exchange of research materials, publications and information, development and operation of collaborative programmes, exchange of students and academic staff between LJMU and Northshore Campus as well as the development of common curricula in areas of mutual interest.

Through this proposed partnership, students enrolled at Northshore Campus would have access to pursuing foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications from LJMU, right here in Sri Lanka. This historic moment was reached with the signing of an MOU between the LJMU and Northshore Campus on the 22nd May 2020.

“We are extremely pleased to sign this MOU with Liverpool John Moores University, and feel that LJMU shares many of the values that Northshore Campus places in delivering qualifications that prepare students for the real world through a blend of both academic and industrial expertise and knowledge, and providing the latest tools and technologies for our students to be leaders in their chosen fields.” says, Professor Nalaka Jayakody, DSc, Vice Chancellor and CEO at Northshore Campus.

Professor Jayakody, further stated, “We at Northshore Campus are deeply committed to continuing to provide our students with the best possible academic experience and knowledge and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership and exchange of knowledge and expertise.”

“We are delighted to sign this MOU with Northshore Campus, and are excited about the prospect of working with Professor Nalaka and his team to hopefully deliver our qualifications to our students studying in Sri Lanka” says Professor Ian G. Campbell, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive at Liverpool John Moores University. “We look forward to working with Northshore Campus and look forward to welcoming them as a partner college”.

Through the proposed partnership, LJMU and Northshore Campus will be working towards the development of programmes, initially, in the areas of Engineering, Technology, Computing, and Science.

Professor Jayakody commented, “Northshore Campus is fully prepared to deliver these qualifications through online lectures, utilizing our existing infrastructure and would be offering online as well as blended learning opportunities moving forward, considering the effects of the recent Covid-19 epidemic worldwide, and would be working closely with LJMU to provide the best possible experience for our students, including featuring LJMU faculty in delivering guest lectures and vice versa.”

Northshore Campus, Sri Lanka’s premier higher educational institution prides itself on being dynamic, innovative and progressive in all its operations to meet the primary objective of bestowing readily employable graduates to the society. It celebrates a remarkable transformation by launching itself to broaden the horizons of its students.

Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), ranked at 401 in universities worldwide and ranked number 31 in UK university listings, was originally opened as a Mechanics Institute in 1823. It is now one of the largest higher education institutions in the UK.