Landslide warnings issued for several areas

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today issued fresh landslide warnings to 7 districts due to heavy showers.

The landslide warnings were issued to the Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kandy, Nuwara- eliya, Galle , Kalutara and Matara districts this morning and will be in effect till tomorrow (28).

The NBRO said in the Ratnapura district, a yellow warning has been issued to the Elapatha, Ayagama, Kiriella, Godakawela, Kahawatta and Kolonna areas.,

An amber warning has been issued to the Eheliyagoda, Kuruwita, Ratnapura, Kalawana, Opanayake, Balangoda, Pelmadulla and Nivithigala areas in the district as well.

In the Kegalle district, a yellow warning has been issued to the Aranayake, Galigamuwa, Kegalle, Rambukkana and Maanella areas, while an amber warning covers the Deraniyagala, Dehiowita, Bulathkohupitiya and Yatiyanthota areas.

The NBRO further said a yellow warning has been issued to the Gangaihalakorale area in the Kandy district and an amber warning to the Ambagamuwakorale area in the Nuwara-eliya district.

Yellow warnings have been issued to the Neluwa area in the Galle district, Horana and Ingiriya areas in the Kalutara district, and Kotapola in the Matara district, the NBRO added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation said the water levels of the Gin and Kalu Rivers are rising due to heavy showers experienced as a result of adverse weather conditions.

The Department warned that the water level of the Gin River is rising near Tawalama, while the Kalu River is rising near Millakanda.

People living in low-lying areas in the Tawalama and Millakanda areas have been requested to remain vigilant of floods, the Department of Irrigation added. (Colombo Gazette)