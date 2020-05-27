K.V. Kuganathan – Head of IT, Janashakthi Life appointed to BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT – UK board

K.V. Kuganathan, has been appointed to the board of directors of British Computer Society (BCS), the Chartered Institute for IT – UK with effect from March 2020.The BCS; a Royal Charter since 1984 defines the purpose of setting and maintaining standards of professional competence, conduct and ethical practice within the IT industry. The sole responsibility of the organization is to lead the IT industry through its ethical challenges, to support the people who work in the industry, and to make IT good for society. The organization operates in 150 countries and is comprised of a wider community of business leaders, educators, practitioners and policy-makers all committed to common mission since 1957.

K V Kuganathan was also appointed as the Chairman of BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT – Sri Lanka which is the largest ICT professional body in Sri Lanka as well as a part of Asia pacific ICT Alliance formally known as APICTA, earlier this year.

About BCS –

BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT – Sri Lanka organizes the Annual National ICT Awards known as the “National Best Quality ICT Awards” Competition on behalf of the ICT Industry of Sri Lanka. Furthermore, NBQSA has taken the Sri Lankan ICT Industry to the international arena through the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards, where NBQSA winners have brought glory to Sri Lanka for several years. The BCS Young IT Professionals Group also organizes several ICT knowledge sharing sessions with other industries to further support and empower the society through technology.