Japan to pay tourists to visit the country after pandemic

A bold new plan will subsidise trips to Japan in a bid to see tourists return after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese Government has announced an $18.2billion campaign that will offset travel costs for visitors.

The head of the Japan Tourism Agency, Hiroshi Tabata, said the plan hopes to attract tourists by subsidising half of their travel expenses.

Further details are yet to be revealed but the Japanese government said the program may be implemented as early as July, The Japan Times reported.

Travel bans to Japan remain in place and the Australian government has not announced when restrictions on international travel will be lifted.

The announcement followed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifting the state of emergency across all areas of Japan on Monday.

The lockdown saw citizens asked to work from home, schools closed and non-essential businesses shut down.

The measures relied on voluntary compliance and saw almost no penalties enforced if people did not adhere to Mr Abe’s requests.

Japan’s population of 126million faced 16,628 infections and 851 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Abe said the lifting of the state of emergency did not mean the pandemic was over but reflected Japan’s success in battling COVID-19.

The Italian island of Sicily announced a similar program last month to encourage visitors to return after the pandemic.

Subsidies will include half the cost of a plane ticket, as well as a night at a hotel and attraction entry fees.

The Italian Government will reportedly cover the cost of one night in a hotel for every three nights booked.

The scheme will be funded by €50 million ($82.7 million) and be available on Sicily’s tourism website.

Sicily saw major losses of €1 billion ($1.6 billion) throughout March and April thanks to the lack of tourists amid the pandemic. (Daily Mail)