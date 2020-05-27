Iraj sends letter of demand to Harin Fernando

Music producer and singer Iraj Weeraratne has sent a letter of demand to former United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Harin Fernando accusing him of defamation.

In the letter sent through his lawyer, Weeraratne accused Fernando of making defamatory claims at a recent media briefing.

He also accused Fernando of making false claims with regards to a controversial video circulating on social media.

Weeraratne has demanded that Fernando immediately cease making defamatory claims against him and provide a written assurance in this regard within 14 days.

If Fernando fails to comply Weeraratne has threatened to take legal action and seek monetary damages. (Colombo Gazette)