Heavy rain, strong winds over next few days

Heavy rain and strong winds can be expected in most parts of Sri Lanka over next few days.

The Department of Meteorology said that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka the prevailing showery conditions is expected to enhance over the island over the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

Heavy rainfall above 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other areas after 02.00 p.m.

Wind speeds will likely increased up to 40 kmph at times over the island. (Colombo Gazette)