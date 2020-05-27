Case on Rajitha’s bail application transferred

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today decided to transfer the case pertaining to the bail applications filed by former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne to another court .

The decision was taken based on a request put forward by the Attorney General’s (AG) Department when the case was taken up for hearing this morning.

Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on 13 May and was remanded till today.

Senaratne’s earlier attempt to file bail applications on 13 may was also quashed by the Colombo High Court.

The former Minister is in remand custody over a controversial ‘white van’ press briefing in November, prior to the Presidential election.

During the Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions during the former Rajapaksa regime.

Following the press conference, in December 2019, the Attorney General instructed the Criminal Investigations Department to arrest Senaratne in connection to the incident.

Rajitha Senaratne, who was later arrested and remanded, was granted bail in December 2019 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

However, the Attorney General in January 2020 filed a revised application in court against the court order to grant bail to Senaratne, following which the latter has been arrested and now remains in remand custody. (Colombo Gazette)