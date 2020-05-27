Abandoned Sri Lankan workers in Romania receive new job opportunities

A group of 36 Sri Lankan workers who were abandoned at a Romanian airport this week, have been offered an alternate employer in order that they may continue employment in Romania.

In an effort to provide new employment opportunities for the 36 Sri Lankan workers who were stranded at the Bucharest Airport in Romania on 24 May, the Romanian Minister of Labour Violeta Alexandru had intervened and arranged to safeguard and retain the job opportunities for the Sri Lankan workers.

The Sri Lankan workers had earlier refused to remain in their present employment having found that many others at work were suspected of the COVID-19 infection.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Warsaw concurrently accredited to Romania had been continuously assisting the Sri Lankans in Romania with the facilitation of the Romanian Ministry of Labour and other organisations to provide suitable accommodation facilities and other necessities for the workers.

Accordingly, the Romanian Government had conveyed to Sri Lanka Embassy today (27 May) that the group of 36 Sri Lankan workers have been offered an alternate employer in order that they may continue employment in Romania.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was appreciative of the efforts made by the Romanian government to settle the matter amicably. (Colombo Gazette)