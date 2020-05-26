Task Force proposes opening airport on 1st August

The Task Force appointed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Sri Lanka has proposed that the airport be reopened for tourist arrivals from 1st August.

The proposal was made when the Presidential Task Force at the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Sri Lanka closed its borders after the coronavirus began to spread in the country.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said members of the Task Force pointed out today that recording zero community transmission of the coronavirus from 30 April to 26 May is a victory for the country.

The President had highlighted the importance of following local and international health guidelines when reopening the country for tourism.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said the future course of action must be taken based on the advice of experts from both the Tourism and health sectors, the PMD added. (Colombo Gazette)