Sri Lankans abandoned at Romanian airport given accommodation

Sri Lankans abandoned at a Romanian airport have been given accommodation and alternate employment, the Ministry of Foreign Relations said today (Tuesday).

Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena tweeted saying the Minister of Labour of Romania had intervened and provided hotel accommodation to the Sri Lankans and offered them alternative employment.

He said that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Poland which is accredited to Romania and the Romanian Ambassador in Sri Lanka is in constant touch with all 42 Sri Lankan expats.

On Sunday dozens of Sri Lankan workers were abandoned at a Romanian airport by local authorities despite flights not being available to send them back to Sri Lanka.

Reports from Botoșani, the capital city of Botoșani County in Romania stated that the Sri Lankans employed at a factory in Botoșani were transported to the Otopeni Airport on Sunday night on the assurance that they will be flown back to Sri Lanka.

However, there was no flight to take them back and they were abandoned at the airport, multiple news agencies in Romania reported.

The Sri Lankans were quarantined for three weeks before the Botosani authorities decided to send them back.

They were abandoned at the airport without food or water. (Colombo Gazette)