Sri Lankan Embassy in UAE to reopen this week

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced it will reopen for usual embassy services on Thursday (28).

The Embassy was temporarily closed last Thursday (21) until further notice after five Sri Lankan staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Issuing a press release, the Embassy requested visitors to obtain prior appointments by sending an email to [email protected] briefly explaining the requested services from the Embassy.

“This is to provide prompt services and to reduce large gatherings within the embassy due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This will also allow us to provide efficient services, less inconveniences to you and ensure the safety of our community and staff,” it said.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in the UAE further said all precursory measures will be followed as per the guidelines of the UAE Health Authorities and safety operations procedures of the Embassy. (Colombo Gazette)