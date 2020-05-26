Shehan Madushanka suspended from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today suspended Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket, with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after the player was arrested by the Police in Pannala on Sunday (24) for the possession of just over 2 grams of illegal drugs.

He was later sent on remand custody after being produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court on Monday (25).

The SLC said the decision to suspend Madushanka will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter.

Madushanka, 25, took a hat-trick of wickets on his international debut in 2018. (Colombo Gazette)