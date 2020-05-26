Samagi Jana Balawegaya threatens to take over UNP Headquarters

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) led by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa, today threatened to take over the UNP Headquarters at Sirikotha in Pitakotte.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya member and former Parliamentarian Ajith P. Perera said that Sirikotha belongs to the UNP members and not to UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He said that the UNP faction led by Wickremesinghe is expected to lose the upcoming Parliamentary election and once they do the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will move into Sirikotha.

“Sirikotha belongs to the UNP members. So after the election we will move back to Sirikotha,” he added.

He also accused UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe of planting stories in the media.

Perera said that one such planted story was that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya has had to close down its party office.

Perera, who was speaking from the party office, said that the claims were false and was a story planted in the media by Wickremesinghe and UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

“We have an agreement with the owner of this property and there is no issue. We will continue to operate from here,” he said.

Ajith P. Perera urged the public not to be misled by the false claims. (Colombo Gazette)