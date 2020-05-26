Over 150 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas contract COVID-19

Over 150 people who returned from overseas have contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19), Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 and Commander of Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said today.

He said that among those who have contracted the virus are 90 Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 18 Sri Lankans who returned from Dubai have also contracted the virus.

A Sri Lankan who returned from Kuwait was the latest coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka.

A 51 year-old woman who was at the Trincomalee quarantine center had died yesterday (Monday). (Colombo Gazette)