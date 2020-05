Over 130 new coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka today (Tuesday), the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said that most of those detected today are Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait.

The returnees were at the Trincomalee and Minneriya quarantine centers when tests confirmed that they had contracted the virus.

The Health Ministry said that 135 patients were detected with the virus today alone, the highest for a day so far. (Colombo Gazette)