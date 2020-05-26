New mechanism to repatriate Sri Lankans

A new mechanism is to be formulated to repatriate Sri Lankans who are stranded or faced with various difficulties in the wake of the COVID – 19 pandemic, the President’s Office said today.

The nature of the new system will be decided at a meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) and flights in June to bring back Sri Lankans home will be planned accordingly.

The programme to bring back Sri Lankans who are undergoing many hardships due to the global spread of the virus commenced last January under the guidance of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. the President’s Office said.

Several of those who returned to Sri Lanka from Kuwait recently have contracted the coronavirus.

The President’s Office said that it has been decided to revise the repatriation process for Sri Lankans living overseas. However, the Government has decided on humanitarian grounds to continue to bring back Sri Lankans in the future considering their fate in the event of not having an opportunity to come home.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Additional Secretary on Foreign Relations, Presidential Secretariat Admiral Jayanath Colombage, Specialist Epidemiologist Pabha Palihawadana and Director, Medical Research Institute Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara will participate in tomorrow’s discussion. (Colombo Gazette)