Medical faculties to reopen for final year students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to reopen the Medical Faculties of all state universities for final year students only, from 15 June 2020.

Chairman of the UGC Professor Sampath Amaratunga told the media today that the decision was taken to conduct examinations for final year medical students.

Professor Amaratunga further said that permission was granted to recommence universities with strict health guidelines following a discussion between the UGC and the Director General of Health Services last week.

Final year medical students are to be provided hostel facilities, with arrangements to be provided as one student per room, while they are to undergo a quarantine period of two weeks as well, he said.

Professor Sampath Amaratunge said the reopening of other faculties for final year students will be carried out in stages, depending on the success of the medical faculties. (Colombo Gazette)