India and Sri Lanka discuss ways to deepen ties

India and Sri Lanka today discussed ways to deepen ties between both countries.

The newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay called on Sri Lanka’s Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena today.

This was Baglay’s first full working day at office, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

At the meeting with the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister they discussed ways to deepen the partnership between India and Sri Lanka in line with the priorities identified by the leaders of the two countries.

This included dealing with the coronavirus and post COVID-19 economic recovery.

The High Commissioner also thanked the Minister for Sri Lanka’s cooperation regarding Indians stranded in Sri Lanka and their repatriation.

Minister Gunawardena, welcoming the new High Commissioner, assured Sri Lanka’s fullest commitment for stronger and deeper cooperation with India, while appreciating the continued exchanges of goodwill that are evident in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic.

High Commissioner Baglay conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances of closer cooperation with Sri Lanka through his neighbourhood first policy.

Both dignitaries agreed to work towards mutually beneficial trade, investment,development and political relations in the post COVID-19 new international environment by enhancing maritime cooperation, security exchanges, ensuring food and health security, enhanced assistance for capacity building and technical cooperation.

It was agreed to kick start tourism exchanges based on the ancient foundation of Hindu-Buddhist cultural affinities between the two countries. Also both sides agreed to follow up on the pending Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and other bilateral instruments.

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha and senior officials of the Foreign Relations Ministry were also present during the call. (Colombo Gazette)