In-house-dining set to resume

All hotels and restaurants registered under the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) are to reopen for in-house-dining.

The decision was drawn during a meeting between the members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) at the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said the reopening of all hotels and restaurants registered under the SLTDA for in-house-dining, comes as the first phase of reopening the country for tourism.

Based on the progress of the first phase, restaurants that are not registered under the SLTDA will be allowed to operate under the guidance of the Public Health Inspectors (PHI) together with the assistance of the Army.

The PMD added that the President had proposed to establish a special Tourism Police Unit consisting of individuals fluent in multiple languages, in areas largely visited by tourists. (Colombo Gazette)