Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) leader Arumugam Thondaman passed away today. He was 55 years old.

Thondaman, the Cabinet Minister of Livestock and Rural Community Development had been rushed to the Thalangama base hospital.

Hospital sources said that Thondaman suffered a heart attack at his home and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the day Thondaman had met the newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay.

They had discussed bilateral cooperation for community development including the ongoing Indian Housing Project in the plantation sector and the landmark Jaffna Cultural Centre.

Thondaman is the grandson of the late Savumiamoorthy Thondaman who was a much respected figure among the Tamil community in the estate sector.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and several politicians visited the hospital and expressed their condolences to Thondaman’s family members. (Colombo Gazette)