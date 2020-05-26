Colombo and Gampaha under close watch as curfew is further relaxed

The Colombo and Gampaha districts will be under close watch as the curfew is further relaxed from today (Tuesday).

The curfew in Colombo and Gampaha is being relaxed after two months and will be imposed only from 10pm to 4am daily.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that Colombo is the most populated place in Sri Lanka followed by Gampaha and these two districts must be protected.

He insisted that Sri Lanka is not 100 percent back to normal from today and restrictions will remain.

Jasinghe said that limitations with regards to public transport and number of staff expected to report to work from today (Tuesday) will continue.

In a statement this morning Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that while the country will not return to 100 percent normalcy from today, the attempt is to reach that target.

Jasinghe said that institutions must decide on the essential staff required to report to work while others work from home.

He said that despite most restrictions being lifted from today, limitations on the number of staff reporting to work remains.

Jasinghe said that social distancing and other health guidelines must be followed by employees when reporting to work.

He said that some norms may take time to get used to and until them limiting the number of staff reporting to work is essential.

He said that the Navy cluster and virus spreading among some returnees still remains.

Jasinghe said that while these two areas are under control the risk has not been fully eliminated. (Colombo Gazette)