‘ADL Heartbeat’ launched with the aim of rebuilding Sri Lanka

Axiata Digital Labs, the technology hub of AXIATA Group Berhad, Malaysia is expanding its sustainability and CSR initiatives with the launch of ADL Heartbeat, the sustainability arm of ADL. Stepping up to the battle against COVID-19, ADL Heartbeat launched its first initiative which was jointly supported by ADL employees who contributed a part of their salaries to donate essential equipment to National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Sri Lanka (IDH). This initiative was enacted in support of the government’s response to COVID-19 and the employees of ADL felt that it is their duty as Sri Lankans to assist the government in their efforts to combat COVID-19 in order to strengthen the country and their fellow citizens.

ADL Heartbeat, the sustainability arm of ADL is empowered by all the members of the ADL team including Malaysia, Indonesia & Bangladesh and is formed with the objective of extending support through manifold sustainable initiatives to help combat crisis situations and uplift the livelihoods of people.

‘’ADL takes pride in launching the ADL Heartbeat initiative to help the country at this hour of need in any possible way. Given the unprecedented crisis faced by the country, it is imperative that we rally behind the government authorities in order to get the country back on track, uplift the economy and livelihoods of the people. As a socially responsible enterprise, Axiata Digital Labs expects to come up with meaningful ways of accomplishing this via ADL Heartbeat and help rebuild the nation.’’ said Thushera Kawdawatte – CEO of Axiata Digital Labs.

Axiata Digital Labs, the technology hub of Axiata Group, Berhad places itself as an innovative software service provider, offering telco-focused digital and IT services and solutions that enable individuals, enterprises, associates as well as society. With over 750 professionals spread across 04 countries, ADL helps global customers in the space of telecommunications, digital services and financial services. Its convergent digital design experiences, innovative platforms and reusable assets connect numerous technologies to deliver tangible business value and experience to customers.