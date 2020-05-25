Sri Lanka to review repatriations as returnees contract COVID-19

The Government is to review the repatriation of several Sri Lankans stranded overseas after a number of returnees were found to have contracted the coronavirus.

Director-General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe said that the Government will review the frequency of bringing Sri Lankans back from overseas.

He said that with the latest developments it is likely that there will be a gap between flights bringing down Sri Lankans so that the authorities have time to deal with the returnees more closely.

The Ministry of Health said that 49 Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait had been detected with the coronavirus yesterday (Sunday).

The Sri Lankans who contracted the virus were at quarantine centers in the country when it was found that they had the virus.

A few Sri Lankans who returned from other countries had also been found to have contracted the virus. (Colombo Gazette)