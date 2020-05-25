Over 1700 arrested for violating curfew

Over 1700 persons were arrested yesterday (24) during the islandwide Police curfew enforced due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka.

The Police said 1710 individuals were arrested on charges of violating the curfew within the last 24 hours ending at 06.00 a.m. today (25).

Nearly 557 vehicles were also seized by the Police during this period.

An islandwide Police curfew is in effect today (25) as well.

The Police said 60, 387 persons have been arrested so far since the implementation of the islandwide Police curfew on 20 March till 06.00 a.m. today.

Close to 18, 169 vehicles were seized by the Police during this period.

The Police have filed legal action against 20, 497 individuals, while fines have been imposed on 7934 persons as of now. (Colombo Gazette)