No approval yet for cinemas to reopen

Approval has not yet been granted for cinemas to reopen despite the curfew being relaxed in Colombo tomorrow, the Police said today.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ajith Rohana said that since cinemas are fully air-conditioned guidelines will need to be issued on how they can operate.

“Public places can open but health authorities have not yet taken a decision with regards to cinemas,” he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that guidelines and instructions related to public places which can operate have been listed on the Health Ministry website.

The curfew around the country, including in Colombo and Gampaha, will be lifted tomorrow and enforced only from 10pm to 4am daily. (Colombo Gazette)