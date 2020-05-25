More Sri Lankans return from Russia

Another batch of Sri Lankans, who were stranded in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning.

SriLankan Airlines Media Spokesman Deepal Perera told the Colombo Gazette that 181 Sri Lankans were repatriated from Moscow, Russia.

The group was repatriated via special flight UL 1206 chartered by SriLankan Airlines.

Upon landing, the group were disinfected and transported to quarantine centers.

This is the 2nd batch of Sri Lankans to be repatriated from Russia.

The first batch of 261 Sri Lankans were repatriated from Moscow, Russia on 22 May. (Colombo Gazette)