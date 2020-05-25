Mangala challenged to an open debate

Former Parliamentarian and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) senior member Shehan Semasinghe today challenged former Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera for a debate on the key indicators in the report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Former Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera had stated via Twitter that in 2015 the Yahapalana Government had inherited an economy gasping for breath in the ICU.

“4 years of fiscal discipline and the patient was on its way to recovery. 6 months of politicking with the economy sent it back to the ICU and may end up in the mortuary,” he continued.

“ Stop blaming others Mr. PM: tell us your plan.” Samaraweera said, directing his attention to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In response to his message, SLPP senior member Shehan Semasinghe pointed out that none of the financial reports reflect Samaraweera’s statement.

“Good to have a debate on the same, but not on your mud slamming. Can we do a debate on the CBSL report key indicators?” he said, thus challenging former Minister Samaraweera for an open debate.

“You buried both Sri Lanka’s economy being the Finance Minister and Dignity being the Foreign Minister of the Yahapalana Government. All were reflected in the elections held and more to come.”, Semasinghe further said.

Also commenting on the matter, former Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa said mudslinging was the trademark of the United National Party led by the Yahapalana Government with Mangala Samaraweera right at the helm of it.

“ You seem to be utilizing your free time to continue your baseless allegations. Why not take up Shehan Semasinghe’s challenge and finally lay all your frustrations to rest,’ Rajapaksa added. (Colombo Gazette)