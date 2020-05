A Sri Lankan who returned from Kuwait has become the 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka.

The Government information department said that a 51 year-old woman who was at the Trincomalee quarantine center had died today.

The woman had just returned from Kuwait and was transferred to the Trincomalee quarantine center.

The victim is said to have been a heart patient at the time of her death.

A number of Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait had contracted the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)