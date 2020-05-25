CSE extends trading hours

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has decided to extend its trading hours to 2.30 p.m. from tomorrow (26).

Issuing a press release, the CSE said that the decision has been taken following requests made by industry stakeholders to extend trading hours.

The announcement also comes consequent to the Government’s decision to impose curfew only between 10.00 p.m. and 4.00 a.m. daily in all districts with effect from tomorrow (26).

The CSE further said that thereby, the pre-open session will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m, with the open auction following from 11.00 a.m.

Regular trading will commence after the open auction at 11.00 a.m and the market will close at 2.30 p.m., it added. (Colombo Gazette)