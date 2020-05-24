Vote your favourite designs in #DesignYourMaze Competition

MAZE, the Sri Lankan designed and made sock brand recently launched a competition called Design Your MAZE, which allowed you to create your ideal design for a sock. The competition which was kicked off on the 8th of April 2020 was a tremendous success, with over 300 entries coming from close to 150 designers from all parts of the Island. MAZE has shortlisted the most creative nine, and you can now vote in your favourite design to win on their MAZE social media profiles at www.facebook.com/mazeted/ and www.instagram.com/mazeted/.

Voting ends 11:59 pm SLST on the 31st of May 2020, and the winner gets bragging rights to having their design on the MAZE product list and a host of other prizes well worth over Rs. 50,000.

Speaking of the competition Prabath Seneviratne, Founding Director said, “Our objective was to bring the best in innovative local designs for socks. We opened this competition to our Sri Lankan clients to showcase our peoples’ creativity and boy, were we amazed! The design choice was phenomenal. We were elated with the design talent we have in our Island, it was so very original, which is what MAZE is all about.”

MAZE is a rising local brand of high-quality socks, bringing the best of comfort and design together to make cool and comfortable socks. Each purchase of MAZE socks on their site or their retail store sees a donation, which in less than a year has raised over Rs.120,000, towards the upkeep of Prithipura Communities, a charity providing loving homes for people living with disabilities in Sri Lanka. For more information, visit www.getmazeted.com or contact them through their social media platforms.