Sri Lankans stranded in Bangladesh return home

A group of Sri Lankans stranded in Bangladesh returned home today.

Officials said that 276 Sri Lankans returned to the island on a special SriLankan Airlines flight.

The Sri Lankans included several students who were studying in Bangladesh.

The Sri Lankans were checked at the Bandaranaike International Airport for the coronavirus on their arrival.

They were later transported to quarantine centers.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations is carrying out special programs to repatriate Sri Lankans stranded overseas based on a request by the affected persons and their families. (Colombo Gazette)