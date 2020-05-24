Sri Lankan preacher under fire for making comments seen as political

Controversial Sri Lankan preacher Pastor Jerome Fernando has come under fire on social media for making comments seen as being political.

The comments appeared on his Instagram account where he seemed to be backing US President Donald Trump.

On his Instagram post Fernando says “No matter your leadership prowess , No matter the validity , No matter the Wins , No matter the history of success , You can’t win all the VOTES. In Leadership we learn to lead with the Majority. This is why I like @realdonaldtrump ! (I AM NOT A POLITICIAN AND I AVOID POLITICS). Those who are for you are much more than those who are against you. So I wish to encourage a Leader somewhere in our hurting world. Don’t give up , Don’t give in ! Lead your organization , Lead whilst you bleed , Lead your teams and your family. Lead them all whom God has entrusted to your care”.

On the Instagram post Fernando is seen wearing a cap which says “President Trump 2020. Keep America Great”.

President Trump will be seeking reelection at the US Presidential election later this year.

On another post on Instagram, Pastor Fernando says “The scripture call us to pray for those in authority so we can live a life of peace. Thank you H.E @gotabayar our President for His exemplary leadership during times of uncertainty. Today Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 is slowly but surely Making plans to return to normalcy and many of us share in this as beneficiaries looking forward to greater and brighter days. This is Leadership”.

The post carries an image of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)