Nearly 50 Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait are among the latest coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Health said that 46 Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait had been detected with the coronavirus today (Sunday) as of 10pm.

The Sri Lankans who contracted the virus were at quarantine centers in the country when it was found that they had the virus.

The total number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka rose to 1,140 by 11.30pm today. (Colombo Gazette)