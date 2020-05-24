Maldivians seek medical attention in Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

Maldivians have sought medical attention in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Foreign Relations said today.

Foreign Ministry, Additional Secretary Kandeepan Balasubramaniam told reporters today that he was aware Maldives may have sought to send some Maldivians to Sri Lanka for medical attention.

Balasubramaniam said that since Sri Lanka’s health sector is not overcrowded at this moment it is accepting requests from overseas on humanitarian grounds and to strengthen diplomatic relations.

However, he said that if there is a health issue then the matter will be reviewed with the health authorities.

Just yesterday (Saturday) a group of patients from the Seychelles were brought down for treatment to Sri Lanka.

Officials said that 28 Seychelles nationals arrived in Sri Lanka for treatment based on a request made by the Government of Seychelles.

The patients, who are public sector workers, reportedly suffer from chronic diseases, such as heart and kidney ailments. (Colombo Gazette)