Inter-provincial bus services to resume on Tuesday

Inter-provincial passenger bus services will resume on Tuesday (26) with restrictions on movements between districts set to be lifted.

However inter-provincial passenger bus services will not be permitted to enter the Colombo and Gampaha districts.

While restrictions on movements between districts will be lifted on Tuesday the restrictions will continue to be applicable for the Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Minister of Transport Mahinda Amaraweera said that inter-provincial passenger bus services will be permitted to operate from Tuesday within the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)