Hakeem calls for inter-community peace

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader Rauff Hakeem, has called for inter-community peace as Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today (Sunday).

In his message, Hakeem noted that Eid-ul-Fitr this year is observed amidst trying times for all communities whose normal lives are severely affected.

“We experience the adverse effects of the pandemic with the closure of mosques, loss of lives and livelihoods; obstruction for schooling and university studies for students amidst the compulsion of having to maintain social/physical distancing and intense hygienic practices,” he said.

Hakeem said that all members of the families had to be confined to their homes in this period, which subjected not only those who live below poverty line, but also the middle-income families to throes of economic hardship.

He said that while experiencing countless challenges in such deeply disconcerting times, Muslims in Sri Lanka pray to the Almighty for inter-community peace, economic growth and development on this holy day. (Colombo Gazette)