Easter Sunday bomber was at Taj hotel a day earlier

The Easter Sunday bomber who is believed to have attempted to bomb the Taj Samudra hotel on April 21 last year, had visited the hotel the previous day as well.

This was revealed by the security officer of the hotel to the Presidential Commission investigating the Easter Sunday attacks.

Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed was one of the terrorist bombers involved in the Easter Sunday attacks who attempted to blow up the luxury Taj Samudra hotel in Colombo.

The Presidential Commission was informed that, as is the normal procedure followed at the hotel, the list of the names of the guests staying at the hotel is shared with the state intelligence agency and the President’s Office.

Head of security at the hotel, SI Sujeewa Fernando, informed the commission that Lathief Jameel’s name appeared on the hotel guests name list of 20 April, 2019.

The commission was informed the security cameras at the hotel had also shown Lathief Jameel entering the hotel on 20 April, 2019.

He had arrived at the hotel in the evening on 20 April, 2019, checked in and left at night and never returned till the next morning.

Lathief Jameel Mohamed had visited the restaurant at the hotel on 21 April, 2019 and seemed to be attempting to trigger the bomb.

However as the attempt seemed to fail he left the hotel with his baggage and checked-in at a small lodge in Dehiwala.

A few hours later Jameel Mohamed had exploded a bomb in his room at the lodge killing himself in the process. (Colombo Gazette)