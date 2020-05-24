Conor McGregor ranks himself second in ‘GOAT’ UFC fighters list

Conor McGregor has declared himself as the second greatest MMA fighter of all time behind Anderson Silva.

The Dubliner, 31, took to Twitter on Saturday to anoint Silva, but said he will “easily” surpass the Brazilian before retiring.

McGregor last fought in January, defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

“The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT,” said McGregor.

McGregor, who has a 22-4 record in the UFC, claims his “champion status” in two divisions – featherweight and lightweight – is enough to secure him second place behind former middleweight champion Silva.

“My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied one.

“However [I am] still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily.”

McGregor’s top four is rounded out by former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and current light heavyweight belt-holder Jon Jones.

He added that had he taken into account failed drugs tests while determining his rankings, he would have installed himself at the top.

Silva and Jones have both tested positive for banned substances during their career.

“I didn’t mention PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active,” said McGregor.

“Although it shames, as well as puts all runs and finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads. A true GOAT must do it all.” (Courtesy BBC)