Uber commits 10 Million LKR for safety supplies, partners with Dettol

To step up safety standards for riders and drivers during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Uber Sri Lanka has procured and started distributing safety supplies such as masks and sanitisers worth 10 million LKR, free of cost to driver and delivery partners.

Uber also announced a partnership with Dettol to distribute disinfectant to driver partners for sanitising cars and to display in-car education placards, with safety advisories for riders and drivers.

As a part of its new policy, Uber has made it mandatory for driver partners and riders to wear masks and will only permit two passengers in cars and tuks, besides the driver partner.

“In our relentless pursuit of ensuring Healthier lives and Happier homes across our community, Dettol is proud to partner with Uber in ensuring the protection of Sri Lankan citizens. We understand, as the government relaxes the curfew across districts – it is paramount that as a nation we join together and take all precautionary steps in preventing further spread of COVID-19. Whilst many Sri Lankans will rely on services such as Uber to travel as they reconnect with families / re-engage with their work; as a responsible brand, Dettol aims to ensure the protection of passengers and drivers alike by providing Dettol disinfectant products to its driver partners. This unique partnership will ensure vehicles are sanitized after each passenger trip so that all passengers can have confidence knowing they are being protected by Dettol.” Shaminda Perera, Head of Marketing, RB Sri Lanka

Another key Uber initiative is its in-app COVID hub for drivers to access information on safety. The hub has a new in-app safety feature which will notify drivers to replenish their PPE supplies after they’ve completed a predetermined number of trips. The notification will provide a list of convenient pick up points from where they can pick up the safety supplies.

Announcing Uber’s new and more stringent safety measures, Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber South Asia said: “The safety of everyone who uses our platform is a priority and we ordered millions of masks and sanitizers in the early stages of the pandemic. We are delighted to partner with Dettol, which will provide disinfectants to help driver partners sanitise their cars and tuk’s before every ride. Our new distribution technology ensures that drivers can get these safety supplies over a long period of time. As cities begin to reopen and thousands of Sri Lankans start moving again, we will redouble our efforts to set industry standards for safety.’