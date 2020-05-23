Two Sri Lankans who returned from Dubai contract COVID-19

Two Sri Lankans who returned from Dubai have contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Government information department said today.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe was quoted as saying that 21 new coronavirus patients were reported as of this evening (Saturday).

Among them, 15 are members of the Sri Lanka Navy and ten of the 15 were reported from Kandakadu quarantine center and five from the Mullaitivu quarantine center.

Two others had recently returned to Sri Lanka from Dubai and were at the Giragama quarantine center.

The total number of coronavirus patients detected in the country was 1089 of which 660 have completely recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

The number of coronavirus infected patients receiving treatment in hospital stood at 420 today. (Colombo Gazette)