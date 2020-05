Thirty-five Police officers have been promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the Police media unit said.

The Police media unit said that the 35 Police officers promoted currently hold the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

The Police Headquarters promoted the SPs to the rank of SSP with effect from 9 May 2020.

The promotions have been carried out with the approval of the National Police Commission and the National Elections Commission. (Colombo Gazette)