Seychelles nationals brought to Sri Lanka for treatment

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A group of patients from the Seychelles were brought down for treatment to Sri Lanka today as a goodwill gesture, Additional Secretary to the President Admiral (Retd) Jayanath Colombage said.

Colambage told the Colombo Gazette 28 Seychelles nationals arrived in Sri Lanka for treatment based on a request made by the Government of Seychelles.

The patients, who are public sector workers, reportedly suffer from chronic diseases, such as heart and kidney ailments.

Admiral (Retd) Jayanath Colombage said PCR or COVID-19 testing had been conducted on the group in the Seychelles and they are to be placed in quarantine centers in Sri Lanka.

Thereafter, they will receive treatments, including for dialysis, at a private hospital, he added. (Colombo Gazette)