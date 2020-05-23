Returnees from Malaysia and Kuwait confirm positive for COVID-19

Two returnees from Malaysia and Kuwait have confirmed positive for the coronavirus, taking the total detected in Sri Lanka to 1,068.

The Ministry of Health said that 13 new cases were detected yesterday (Friday).

Of the 13, the Ministry of Health said that 11 were members of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The remaining two were Sri Lankans who had returned from Malaysia and Kuwait.

The two Sri Lankans were at quarantine centers when they tested positive for the virus. (Colombo Gazette)