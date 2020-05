Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate the Ramazan festival tomorrow (Sunday) as the new moon has been sighted, the Colombo Grand Mosque said today.

Ramadan (Ramazan), Arabic Ramaḍān, in Islam, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon. (Colombo Gazette)

