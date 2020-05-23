Over 900 roadblocks during two day curfew

Over 900 roadblocks are to be set up across the country by the Police during the 2-day islandwide Police curfew to be imposed on Sunday (24) and Monday (25), the Police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana said Police officers will be deployed in three 8- hour shifts, while mobile patrols will also be routinely carried out.

The public and vehicles will be continuously checked at the roadblocks during the coming 2 -days, he said.

Commenting on the Ramadan festival falling over the weekend, DIG Ajith Rohana requested those celebrating to refrain from organising large gatherings and to commemorate the festival within their houses.

The public found to be gathering in large numbers will be considered as having violated the quarantine law and necessary action will be taken against them.

DIG Ajith Rohana requested the public to cooperate with the Government, health care and security officials over the next 2-days as they had done over the past two months. (Colombo Gazette)