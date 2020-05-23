Navy officers who recovered under quarantine for another 14 days

Navy officers who recovered from the coronavirus have been kept under quarantine for another 14 days, the Navy said today.

The Navy media unit said that 283 Navy officers have so far recovered after contracting the virus and have been discharged from hospital.

The Navy said that 33 Navy officers were the last batch to be discharged from hospital.

Of the 33 officers discharged 22 were receiving treatment at the Navy General Hospital, 04 at the IDH hospital, six at the Mulleriyawa hospital and one at the Welikanda hospital. (Colombo Gazette)